Ian Brown Leads Tributes to Pete Garner Of Stone Roses

Photo Credit: Marv Watson
Following the recent death of The Stone Roses’ bassist Pete Garner, Frontman Ian Brown led tributes to the musician via X this past Friday, Nov. 3. According to 7news, Garner passed away at the age of 61 after battling cancer.
Brown shares to X, “Yeah very sad. We were young punk rockers when we met in 77. The nite before Petes maths and geography O levels we went to see the Clash. Always made me chuckle he did that and of course he made the right decision! X”
In response to an additional post, Brown adds, “Few loved music as much as Pete he been bathing in music since [Sex Pistols‘] Anarchy in the Uk came out that i can vouch for and Pete was off the scale nice, an old skool nice that ya just dont get no more! He got that from his lovely Mum! GOD Bless Pete RiP X”
According to NME, Brown and Garner’s friendship dates back to 1980 when he stepped in to play bass in The Patrol’s last performance–Brown and John Squire’s former teenage band. Just three years later, Garner joined The Stone Roses from 1983 to 1987, taking part in a plethora of songs like “So Young”, “Tell Me”, and “All For One”. Louder Than War reported that by the summer of 1987 Garner announced that he was leaving the band because he “believed he wasn’t good enough for them.”