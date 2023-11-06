Bruce Dickinson Announces Brand New Single “Afterglow of Ragnarok” For Release On December 1

Home News Kennedy Huston November 6th, 2023 - 8:36 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson has announced the upcoming release of his new single “Afterglow of Ragnarok” off his upcoming album, The Mandrake Project. With the single set to be released this December 1st, the album will shortly follow, expecting to drop early 2024.

Dickinson shared in a statement, “It was important to set the tone of the project with this track. As befitting its title, it’s a heavy song and there’s a great big riff driving it…but there’s also a real melody in the chorus that displays the light and shade that the rest of the album brings…and just wait until you see the video!”

Preluding The Mandrake Project, an eight-page comic titled “Afterglow Of Ragnarok” will be included in the 7” vinyl booklet. According to NME, the vinyl, “will also feature a demo version of Dickonson’s original solo version of ‘If Eternity Should Fail’ as a b-side,” which is a song from Iron Maiden’s 16th studio album The Book of Souls.

What’s more is the metal artist has announced five live tour dates around the UK starting in Spring 2024. Beginning May 18, Dickinson will make his first stop at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, then Manchester’s O2 Academy, the Swansea Arena, Nottingham’s Rock City, and lastly London O2 Forum Kentish Town. Tickets will be available here.