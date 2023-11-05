Matisyahu Announces New EP Hold The Fire For February 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Fireproof”

Home News Nyah Hamilton November 5th, 2023 - 2:38 PM

Matisyahu has announced his new EP “Hold The Fire” For a February 2, 2024 release. The track list is down below. He has also shared a new single called “Fireproof.”

Matisyahu is a singer and rapper. He thrives in the genre of reggae. He’s known for his hit single, “King Without a Crown.” The single is a great listen with its simple lyrics and rhythmic beat in the background.

According to a press release, “This song is about a dream I had about holding the fire,” shares Matisyahu. “The burning bush in the Torah is how God speaks to Moshe at first. Through a bush on fire that doesn’t consume itself.” This is truly a song that Matisyahu’s followers will love.

