Nyah Hamilton November 5th, 2023 - 4:22 PM

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat

​​Johnny Marr Says Billie Eilish Is A “Modern-Day Version” Of The Cure

Musician and songwriter Johnny Marr has commented on Billie Eilish’s stance in today’s society. He has labeled Eilish the “Modern-Day Version” Of The Cure.

Marr worked with Eilish in the past on the song “No Time To Die,” which was featured in the most recent James Bond movie. Johnny Marr achieved fame as a member of The Smiths ever since the band disbursed in 1987.

According to NHE, “When asked by NME about his experiences of collaborating with Eilish, Marr said: “She and her family are just so musical. She can pick up a uke and just write a song like that. It was a pleasure being around Billie and Finneas. It was a very short project, but quite insightful for me.”

