Fitz And The Tantrums Announce New EP Perfect Holiday For November 2023 Release, Shares New Single “Give Love This Year”

Home News Nyah Hamilton November 5th, 2023 - 2:05 PM

Band Fitz And The Tantrums have announced an EP titled “Perfect Holiday” for release on November 10th. They have also shared a new single called “Give Love This Year.”

Fitz And The Tantrums have released hits like “Out Of My League,” “HandClap,” and “6am.” The band was formed back in 2008. They consist of the talented Michael Fitzpatrick, Noelle Scaggs, James King, Joseph Karnes, and Jeremy Ruzumna.

The single could be considered a great new Christmas song. It’s different from the originals like “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Little Drummer Boy.” This song has it’s own type of original Christmas feeling.

According to a press release, “No matter how crazy life gets, we can all agree the holidays are life’s little timeout. It’s a moment to slow down and appreciate what you have and who you have in your life. That’s what Perfect Holiday is about to us. It’s friends, it’s family, it’s fun, and now it’s hopefully Fitz and The Tantrums for you!”

The tracklist to this new album is down below. Read more about Fitz And The Tantrums here.

Perfect Holiday EP Tracklisting:

Give Love This Year Perfect Holiday World Without Xmas Some Kind Of Christmas Caroling