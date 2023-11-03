The Oh Sees Share Previously Unreleased Single “Expert Of Inner Vision”

Home News Rebecca Pedley November 3rd, 2023 - 6:34 PM

An old, but newly released track by Oh Sees is out today!

Psych-pop strangeness “Expert Of Inner Vision” was recorded during the sessions for 2007’s Sucks Blood LP, but it never made it onto the record and has been hidden away in the interlude.

Tim Daly of Yik Yak Records recently unearthed the track, and today John Dwyer has uploaded it to Bandcamp.

The Oh Sees have been a prolific band for the last 15 years, therefore this new peculiar, creeping track arrives with surprise. Expert Of Inner Vision was created during the freak folk days with their signature tambourine and ricocheting guitar.

The reminiscence and longing within this song as it builds momentum through time, meditates on passing. A phenomenon that happens often, without question, without thought.

The song is peaceful, yet complex. It exists as both in a duality of friction and discomfort. The track leads to find way of finding comfort in this contrast. Through a perplexingly harmonious and graceful means.