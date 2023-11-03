Spiritbox Shares Mesmerizing New Music Video For “Ultraviolet”

Home News Rebecca Pedley November 3rd, 2023 - 5:55 PM

Spiritbox is a Canadian heavy metal band from Victoria, British Columbia. Bridging fusions of Electronic-Dance and Sythpop sounds.

“The Fear Of Fear” builds on the momentum from SPIRITBOX’S massively successful 2021 debut album “Eternal Blue”, which topped charts and dominated critics’ year-end lists. The six-track EP features previously released singles “TheVoid”, “Jaded” and “Cellar Door”.

01.Cellar Door

02. Jaded

03. Too Close / Too Late

04. Angel Eyes

05. The Void

06. Ultraviolet

The new music video enters a gothic, ethereal, otherworldly experience. Bodies are encouraged to embody the music, as seen in the scene whereby people are captivated by the essence of sound by gesturing at movement and dance.

There is an intense sensing of; destruction in creation, lightness in darkness, the unknown in the found and the hurt in the healed.

Themes that are essentially of contrast, but yet of great resonance.

To date, SPIRITBOX have accumulated over 436 million career streams across platforms and 76.4 million YouTube views. They were also nominated for two Juno Awards last year for “Breakthrough Group Of The Year” and “Metal/Hard Music Album of The Year”.