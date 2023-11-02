mxdwn Premiere: Kelsey Hickman Shares Exhilarating New Single & Video “Love Is For Suckers”

Home News Skyy Rincon November 2nd, 2023 - 8:00 AM

Country rock musician Kelsey Hickman has returned with the release of a brand new song and accompanying music video “Love Is For Suckers.” “Love Is For Suckers” is an ode to introspection with delightfully raw lyricism and impassioned vocals that will leave fans and critics alike wanting more. The track, as well as its predecessor “Novocaine” which arrived back in March, serve as a taste of what to expect from Hickman’s forthcoming five-track EP entitled Lights Out which is scheduled to arrive early next year on February 16.

Speaking on the message behind the single, Hickman offered, “‘Love Is For Suckers’ will get your heart racing. Loving someone can be the biggest thrill. Hold on tight and take a chance, we’re gonna burn out someday.”

The EP was produced by Don Miggs who has previously worked with the iconic Fleetwood Mac and serves as a message of empowerment to listeners. Hickman emphasizes the importance of self reflection, emotional vulnerability and honesty with oneself. Several more singles from the EP are sure to follow including “LUVUH8TU” in early December and “American Boy” in mid-January.

Hickman began her journey as a solo artist after her previous project Still Kickin’ decided to break up in 2013. During her time with the band, however, she was given the opportunity to open for the ever-popular Lady A, Montgomery Gentry, Easton Corbin and Tracy Lawrence.