New Survey Suggests Half Of Musicians Would Not Disclose Use Of AI In Music

A new study suggests that more than half of musicians would not disclose the use of AI in their music. According to NME, the evidence comes from a survey conducted by Pirate, a global music studio network. The music studio network explores the kinds of impact that newer AI technologies have on the music industry.

The survey primarily asked more than 1,000 musicians from all over the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany about their openness to using AI technology in their music production and using AI in platforms as a means of assistance in creating music. The survey concluded that 25% of the surveyed musicians used AI technology to help with producing music. Out of the three quarters who have yet to use AI technology, only 46% said that they were open to trying it out in the future.

Furthermore, only 48% of the surveyed artists agreed to reveal to their fans their use of AI technology in their music. 53% of the interviewed artists would not disclose their use of AI. Moreover, the survey reveals that 55% of the artists are actively acquiring skills as AI technology advances. 28% of the artists surveyed are also using skills specifically tailored towards AI technology, while 37% surveyed are learning abilities not related to AI technology.