Cloud Nothings Shares New Single “Final Summer”

Kennedy Huston November 1st, 2023 - 4:43 PM

Photo Credit: Colin King

Cloud Nothings have just released an all new single, “Final Summer”, a song rooted in nostalgia and reconciliation. The indie rock group released their new hit in celebration of signing with Pure Noise Records.

According to Stereogum, the song was recorded with Jeff Zeigler, mixed by Sarah Tudzin, and mastered by Jack Callahan. Frontman Dylan Baldi shared, “Final Summer’ is about reconciling past versions of myself with the self I see when I look in the mirror every morning, always trying to learn more and using that knowledge to take the leaps of faith that are necessary to try new things and continue living and growing.”

He continues, “Cloud Nothings has been around for 14 years now, and we wouldn’t have been able to power through the many ups and downs of those years without taking the chorus of ‘Final Summer’ to heart: I have some thoughts, I have some dreams, but I need to be happy with what I’ve got for me.”

In regards to signing with Pure Noise Records, the singer states, “We’re really glad to be working with Pure Noise. It’s exciting to be on a label with so many great punk bands, and it’s going to be inspiring to see our music standing alongside the myriad sick records that Pure Noise has released.”