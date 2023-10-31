ShipRocked Cruise Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Code Orange and more Yeah

Home News Savanna Henderson October 31st, 2023 - 4:08 PM

As the calendar flips to 2024, rock music enthusiasts are eagerly gearing up for the much-anticipated ShipRocked Cruise, which has just dropped its explosive lineup for the upcoming year. Promising an unforgettable journey across the high seas, this renowned music festival on water boasts a star-studded roster featuring some of the heaviest hitters in the rock and metal scene.

Leading the charge for the 2024 ShipRocked Cruise are some of the biggest names in the industry, ensuring that this nautical adventure will be nothing short of legendary.

I Prevail returns with their high-energy performances, armed with a discography of anthems that have rocked the charts. With their dynamic stage presence, they are set to captivate the ShipRocked audience once again.

Killswitch Engage, known for their powerful blend of metalcore, melodic vocals, and intense guitar riffs, will bring the thunder to the open seas. Their live shows are nothing short of a sonic assault, promising a memorable experience for cruisers.

Code Orange, the genre-defying powerhouse, will deliver their unique fusion of hardcore, industrial, and electronic elements. Their inclusion in the lineup adds an edgy and experimental flavor to the festival.

Highly Suspect, with their blues-infused rock sound and charismatic frontman, will undoubtedly keep the ShipRocked crowd on their feet.

These headliners are no strangers to the stage, and their performances are set to be unforgettable. For more details on these artists and their previous performances, check out our previous stories on their individual journeys and successes.

In addition to the headliners, the 2024 ShipRocked Cruise offers a diverse array of mid-tier bands, each with their own unique sound and fan base. Bands like Pop Evil, Black Stone Cherry, and The Dead Daisies bring their A-game to the stage, offering a mix of hard rock, bluesy tones, and pure rock ‘n’ roll energy that is sure to keep the party going.

While we have a lot to look forward to from the headliners and mid-tier bands, let’s not forget the up-and-coming artists, whose raw talent is set to shine on the ShipRocked stage. Bands such as South of Eden, Bad Wolves, and Another Day Dawns have been making waves in the rock scene and will have the opportunity to make a lasting impression.

This year’s ShipRocked Cruise is destined to be a remarkable voyage for all attendees, offering a perfect blend of rock and metal that will leave fans exhilarated. For those who have yet to secure their tickets, you can purchase them on the [official ShipRocked Cruise website]

With the ocean as the backdrop and a lineup featuring some of the most electrifying acts in the industry, the 2024 ShipRocked Cruise promises an unforgettable experience for rock and metal enthusiasts. So, get ready to set sail on a musical journey of epic proportions, and prepare to be rocked to your core.

You can purchase tickets for the 2024 ShipRocked Cruise on their official website here to secure your spot on this epic rock and metal adventure at sea!