Foxing Selling New Magic: The Gathering Playable Deck On Tour

Cait Stoddard October 31st, 2023 - 2:17 PM

According to stereogum.com, rock band Foxing are currently touring with Hotelier to celebrate the 10 anniversary of the albums The Albatross and Home and Like Noplace Is There.

To help celebrate their albums, Foxing have a unique product on sale at their merchandise table, which is a full, playable deck of Foxing-themed Magic: The Gathering cards.

According to the band’s social media, the deck was custom designed by Tragic: The Saddening, which is a company specializing in “make-believe ‘Magic: The Gathering’ cards for the tragic and sad.”

The post continues with: “You’re getting a full 60 card deck with 29 original Foxing themed cards and lands included. This is completely wild. We’re stoked to see who the real planeswalkers are at these upcoming shows.”

