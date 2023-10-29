The Glitch Mob Shares Peppy New Release “Move You”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool October 29th, 2023 - 8:25 PM

Recently The Glitch Mob shared a new single called “Move You” and the song does just that. Making you want to get up and dance this title is completely fitting and will add some bounce in your step.

The song has an electronic intro that immediately gets the listener ready to party and dance. Four minutes of dance music perfect for a night out you won’t want to miss listening to this new song.

In a press release, it’s stated, “We’ve been rinsing this one on dance floors for months now. The second release on our new label All The People is here. “Move You” is available everywhere.”

Make sure to give this new dance track a listen below and enjoy every minute of The Glitch Mob’s second release with their label All The People!