Madge Shares New Single “Tall Grass” Featuring Portugal. The Man

Portugal. The Man

Recently Madge Shared a brand new song featuring Portugal. The Man entitled “Tall Grass.” This single goes above and beyond and truly is a song you won’t want to miss.

In a press release, Madge elaborates on the subject of the song, “I met Portugal. The Man via friends and immediately began to bug them about a collab. We bounced ideas back and forth for months and collaged together the final product as a Frankenstein of all our virtual exchanges. We have the most insane text trail of messages, lyrics, voice notes, and pics. I feel proud that we made it happen.”

Make share to give this new killer song a listen below and get ready for their album, “Boxjar” which is to be released on November 17, 2023. “Tall Grass” is going to be followed up with a self-directed music video and we can be sure it will add so much to the song. Check out the new single and the track list for “Boxjar” below.

Boxjar Track List