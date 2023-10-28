Peeping Tom Announces Official Digital Release Of “Pre-School Love Affair”

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 28th, 2023 - 1:55 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Rock band Peeping Tom has announced a new release of “Pre-School Love Affair.” This release comes after the band’s self-titled album release. The band is prominent in the genres of rock, pop music, and hip-hop music. They originated in the state of San Diego, California.

The song is a perfect 2000s song with not only the production behind the song but also the lyrics on the project.

According to a press release, “Peeping Tom was a blast to make. For me, the best part of being a musician is the collaborative process. It gave me the chance to work with so many friends and musicians I admire. I’m always tempted to go back for a second round. It was also one of the few projects that I worked on where not everything ended up on the record. It’s nice to be able to share “Pre-School Love Affair” with more people. At the time, I just couldn’t find a place for it on the record that made sense.”

Pre-School Love Affair” is a new addition to the band’s extensive hit record list. Read more about Peeping Tom.