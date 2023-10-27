John 5 Shares New Instrumental Song “The Ghost”

Home News Caroline Carvalho October 27th, 2023 - 6:58 PM

According to Blabbermouth, current Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5 released a new instrumental song “The Ghost”. John 5 shares a statement about the release, “This song called ‘The Ghost’ is pretty much about my guitar that came out earlier this year. The guitar is, to me, the perfect guitar. It has everything; looks, durability, amazing sound, so the only thing I could do is create a song that shows all of its glory. When the guitar came out, I went right into the studio and recorded this song with the new guitar, and I couldn’t think of a more fitting title than ‘The Ghost’.” His instrumental song is an amazing masterpiece for his followers, the way of how the guitar sounds leads perfectly in sync with the drum and bass lines. The groove of this song is impossible to not follow it.

For over three decades, John 5 has been one of the most sought-after guitarists globally. He has served as a guitarist and songwriter for hire. Additionally, he has performed live as an axeman for Rob Zombie, Rob Halford, and Marilyn Manson. John 5 has also collaborated with a diverse range of artists from various genres, including, but not limited to Tina Guo, Steve Perry, David Lee Roth, Rod Stewart, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Meat Loaf, Steven Adler, and Ricky Martin.

John 5 and The Creatures will be going out on tour with two South California performances including a stop at Los Angeles El Rey theater on Saturday, January 27, 2024 with special guest Jared James Nichols.