SILVERSUN PICKUP COMING TOO CHICAGO!!

Silversun Pickup, originally named A Couple of Couples, announced their 2024 tour after the recent release of their new album, Physical Thrills. Silversun Pickup is an Alternative American Rock band which started in the 2000s by a group of four friends in Los Angeles. The band consists of Brian Aubert, the lead singer and guitarist; Nikki Monninger, the bass guitar player; and Joe Lester, who plays keyboards, samples, sound manipulation, and, on occasion, guitar.Last but not least is Christopher Guanlao who does Drums and Percussion for the band.

Silversun Pickup have done interviews together where the question how did the band get together?Brian Aubert has stated, “…most things that happen to Silversun are just dumb luck” in one interview they had done with HD Radio Sound Space.There were ruomrs about Silverrun Pickup when they first started that Jack Kennedy (rhythm guitarist/record producer) was romantically involved with Monninger, and Elvira Gonzales (drummer) was romantically involved with Aubert.Which was made the inspiration for their first name Couple of Couples;but those rumors were soon later dropped and the band changed their name by July of 2002 Christopher Guanlao on drums and Joe Lester on keyboard joined the band, replacing Kennedy and Gonzales.In 2020 Silversun Pickup celebrated their 20th year of being a band.They released six albums Physical Thrills being their now seventh album in order it goes Pikul (2005,) Carnavas (2006,) Swoon (2009,) Neck of the Woods (2012,) Better Nature (2015,) and Widow’s Weeds (2019) and lastly Phyical Thrills (2022).Silversun Pickup starts their 2024 Tour in Fort Launderdale FL on December 3rd,2023 and make there way to Chicago,IL playing at the Vic Theatre Febuary 27th,2024. To get your tickets go to Ticketmaster.com or go to the bands website https://silversunpickups.com/tour/.