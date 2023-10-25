Dream Theater Announce Reunion With Mike Portnoy

Home News Kennedy Huston October 25th, 2023 - 1:37 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Metal group Dream Theater have reunited with their original and longtime drummer Mike Portnoy. Having recorded six albums together, the drummer rejoins the grammy-nominated group to rekindle their early 2000s electric spark.

According to Loudwire, Portnoy left the group in 2011 where Mike Mangini was then hired to fulfill his shoes. While away from the group, Portnoy launched various new bands such as The Winery Dogs, Sons of Apollo, and Adrenaline Mob.

Unfortunately for current drummer Mangini, his time in Dream Theater has come to an end as Portnoy reclaims his position. Having been in the band for nearly twelve years, Mangini has taken part on five of fifteen studio albums.

Mangini states, “I understand Dream Theater’s decision to get Mike Portnoy back at this time. As was said from day one, my place was not to fill all the roles that Mike held in the band. I was to play the drums in order to help the band carry on.” He continues to share his appreciation, “My main role of keeping our live show working tightly on a nightly basis was an intense and rewarding experience…Thankfully, I got to experience playing music with these iconic musicians, as well as some fun times laced with humor. I also really enjoyed spending lots of time with the crew. And then there’s the Grammy win, which was amazingly satisfying.”