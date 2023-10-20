Kanye West Officially Drops From 2024 Presidential Race

Home News Tiffany Cheng October 20th, 2023 - 1:53 PM

Kanye West (Ye)’s lawyer has stated that the rapper has officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. According to Consequence, the rapper’s attorney, Bruce Marks, commented on West’s capability to become the next President of the United States. Marks discussed that West is not a candidate to run for the presidency.

A critic has reported: “There’s no campaign structure or anything [in West’s campaign] along those lines in place,” while another states that “the likelihood of a presidential bid is ‘beyond remote.'”

The rapper announced his run for presidency back in 2022. However, he has made several changes to the management of his campaign. Firstly, he briefly hired Milo Yiannopoulos as his campaign manager, firing him after not even a month of his service working for the rapper. Nick Fuentes took charge of West’s political team until May of this year. During the month of May, Yiannopoulos was able to retake control and considered himself the “director of political operations of West’s campaign, YE24.”

There have since been disputes regarding the rapper’s political committee. This month, A federal filing indicates that Yiannopoulos’ name is not included in the payroll they made with the Federal Election Commission. In the July filing, a $31,200 disbursement was made for Yiannopoulos for his “campaign wrap-up services.” The filing is said to have been made by Devin White, whom Yiannopoulos hired.