Empire State Bastard Featuring Dave Lombardo Share New Single “Tired, Naw?”

Rebecca Pedley October 20th, 2023 - 5:46 PM

Extreme-metal supergroup, Empire State Bastard, whom less than two months after releasing their admired debut album Rivers of Heresy, Empire State Bastard have returned with a new single “Tired, Naw?”.

Offered now on all streaming platforms. “Tired, Naw?” sees Empire State Bastard recommencing the track “Tired, Aye?” which initially emerged on Rivers of Heresy as a duet between frontman Simon Neil & drummer Dave Lombardo.

The new single is suggestively compact with extreme judder. It departs scarce amounts of room for breath and pause. We emerge into a realm of absolute noise and constant, unprepared for the force of reconciling with heaviness.

Simon Neil and Mike Vennart first anticipated the idea of Empire State Bastard during downtime on tour with Biffy Clyro, stimulating each other to find the most instinctive and vitriolic music they could uncover. The band was finalized with the ultra-consistent bassist Naomi Macleod and all-time drumming giant Dave Lombardo.

“Tired, Naw?” is bound to be a hit! Empire State Bastard will kick of their U.K. & European headline tour in Paris on November 2nd. The tour will see them also visit Netherlands, Germany & several parts of the U.K. across ten dates. The perfect opportunity to listen to the band live, in their fullness and disorderly greatness.