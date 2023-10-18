Dawn Richard Releases New EP The Architect & Shares “Babe Ruth” Video

Home News Kennedy Huston October 18th, 2023 - 5:46 PM

Up and coming singer-songwriter Dawn Richard has recently released an EP titled The Architect. The EP debuts three fierce new songs: “Your Love / Legends”, “Bubblegum”, and “Babe Ruth” which is accompanied with a baseball themed music video.

Defying musical norms, Richard shares, “I’ve always had a fascination with the concept of a ‘traditional single release.’ How the industry tells you, in order to have a successful single, it has to be a certain amount of minutes to be played on radio, or streamed, or on a chart. I say fuck that. I never agreed with that construct. I wanted to create a single that was similar to a conceptual album. If you take away the idea that it has to be for radio, that it has to be a clean edit, that it has to be a specific thing in order to be successful, what would be the outcome? Epoch 1.”

She continues, “I’ve wanted to collaborate with more women producers and DJs. I really appreciate Gina Jeanz and what she’s creating, and contacted her to see if she’d work with me on this record. Between Wes and Taylor, Gina Jeanz and I, we wanted to make a hybrid of sounds that make you want to shake your ass.”

Preluding to the release of this EP, Richard released a self-directed YouTube music video for “Babe Ruth”. Euphoric and lively, the video showcases Richard in long curly locks and a sporty white leotard followed with contemporary street-style-like dancing with baseball bats throughout the rest of the video.

After six full-length albums, Richard feels the need to be her unconventional self as a musician. She released this EP in opposition to the common conception that a successful artist should follow a certain standard of rules in order to achieve success.

In November, Richard will present on the World Builders: The New Storytelling Frontier panel at Afrotech in Austin, Texas. The conference will explore advancements in storytelling through animation and innovations. Shortly following, the artist will perform live at Pitchfork London. Tickets are on sale now.

<a href="https://dawnrichard.bandcamp.com/album/the-architect">The Architect by DAWN</a> The Architect Tracklist