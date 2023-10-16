mxdwn Premiere: Hallie Spoor Debuts Compelling New EP Heart Like Thunder

Home News Skyy Rincon October 16th, 2023 - 7:00 AM

Brooklyn-based indie-folk singer songwriter Hallie Spoor has returned with a new EP entitled Heart Like Thunder which is slated for official release on October 17. The new release features seven intricate songs exploring pain, longing and nostalgia, shining a light on the human experience through the delicate instrumentation and angelic vocals of Spoor herself.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the EP, Spoor offers, “‘Heart Like Thunder’ tells the painful truth that when things get difficult, sometimes it’s easier to slip away than try. Yet, ironically, writing and recording ‘Heart Like Thunder’ allowed me to do just the opposite: to live authentically, to rewrite my stories in their purest, truest versions. When I look at this record as a whole, I realize that I’m much more honest — and far wiser — in songs about my life than I am in my real life. Writing these songs gave me the chance to reframe experiences in a way that healed me. In place of villains and martyrs, now I could see the characters as both flawed and beautiful.”

The EP was produced by the Grammy award-winning Ted Young who has worked with The Rolling Stones, Alice Cooper, Kurt Vile, Andrew W.K., Sonic Youth and The Gaslight Anthem. Instrumentation was also provided by JT Bates, who has worked with Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Bonny Light Horseman. As previously stated, the instrumentation is precise and compelling featuring thoughtfully placed woodwinds, acoustic and electric guitars, piano and even violin, creating a delicate balance of harmony and soul.

Hallie Spoor released her debut full-length album The Brave Ones back in August of 2017. Spoor’s latest EP New Ground arrived in 2020 and serves as a precursor for her brand new release Heart Like Thunder. Spoor’s vocals are powerfully reminiscent of the iconic Joni Mitchell, the late Laura Nyro and the ever-popular Sheryl Crow, encapsulating the best of what singer-songwriters have to offer in the realm of indie-folk.