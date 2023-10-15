Pnau and Empire Of The Sun Team Up For New Single “AEIOU”

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 15th, 2023 - 3:31 PM

Another collab has reached the horizon with a team between the talents Pnau and Empire Of The Sun for their new single “AIEIOU.”

Pnau is a musical trio comprising the original members Nick Littlemore, Peter Mayes, and Sam Littlemore. The band makes music under the dance and electronic music genres. They have hits like “You Know What I Need,” “Go Bang,” “Stars,” and “Changes.”

Empire Of The Sun is also a partnership between artists like Luke Steele, guitarist, and Nick Littlemore, drummer.

Their new single “AIEIOU.” follows both groups’ trends for electronic music and could be considered a new electronic music hit with its very simple concept in place of its music video.

According to NHE, “This is a dream record for us. We’ve had the idea of a vowels-based song way back before we met Elton [John], but it never came together until now,” explained Nick Littlemore in a statement.” Hopefully, this dream record will bring everyone to the club floor.

