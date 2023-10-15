MIKE Announces New Album “Burning Desire” Out Now, Shares New Video “What U Say U Are”

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 15th, 2023 - 4:28 PM

Rapper and songwriter Mike keeps his fans entertained with not one but two new works. The artist has announced and released his new album, “Burning Desire.” Track list is located down below. He has also released a new song with visuals titled “What U Say U Are.”

Mike is also a record producer. He originated from New York City and used to go by the title dj blackpower. When he was starting, the artists released music on Soundcloud.

The single is a calm melody coated with a scary, horror-filled message that is accompanied by a horror music video that keeps the viewer guessing.

According to Pitchfork, “Burning Desire is MIKE’s second new album of 2023: He recently released a collaboration with Wiki and the Alchemist called Faith Is a Rock.” After listening to the hit that was “What U Say U Are.” it safe to say that this new album is yet another hit on MIKE’s shelf.

Read more about Mike here.

“Burning Desire.” Tracklist

1 Intro (Ft. Klein)

2 Dambe

3 Zap!

4 African Sex Freak Fantasy

5 Snake Charm

6 ​plz don’t cut my wings (Ft. Earl Sweatshirt)

7 REAL LOVE (Ft. Fashionspitta)

8U think Maybe? (Ft. Liv.e (Singer) & Venna)

9Zombie

10Set the Mood

11Billboards (Ft. Anuoluwapo “Sandra” Majekodumni)

1298

13Do You Believe?

14Burning Desire

15THEY DON’T STOP IN THE RAIN (Ft. TAKA (IFE Radio))

16Baby Jesus

17Ho-Rizin

18Mussel Beach (Ft. El Cousteau & Niontay)

19Sixteens

20‎should be! (Ft. Lila Ramani)

21What U Say U Are

22Golden Hour (Ft. Larry June)

23Playtime (Interlude)