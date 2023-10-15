Kid Cudi Releases Passionate New Single ”Heaven’s Galaxy” Featuring Star Trek

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 15th, 2023 - 3:47 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Rapper Kid Cudi has released a new single titled ”Heaven’s Galaxy” featuring the space phenomenon Star Trek.

Kid Cudi, also known as Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi originated in Ohio. The artist has had multiple hits like “Day N Nite,” “Pursuit of Happiness,” and “The Scotts.”

The single ”Heaven’s Galaxy” is a futuristic hit with an edge only Kid Cudi could provide. Somehow, he can keep the melody mellow yet inspiring simultaneously.

According to a press release, “Mirror Mayhem brings Kid Cudi into the worlds of both “Star Trek” and Fortnite to perform his brand-new “Star Trek”-themed music collaboration “Heaven’s Galaxy.” This collab is one we didn’t know we needed.

