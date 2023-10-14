L.S. Dunes Announces New Demos Album “Lines and Shapes” for November 2023 Release

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 14th, 2023 - 2:45 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

L.S. Dunes recently announced new information about a demo album titled “Lines and Shapes,” slated for a November 10th release. The track list is down below.



L.S. Dunes is considered to the world as an American supergroup. The last album that they have released is titled “Past Lives.” The band is comprised of the talents Anthony Green, guitarists Frank Iero and Travis Stever, bassist Tim Payne & drummer Tucker Rule



According to Brooklyn Vegan, “Lines and Shapes not only celebrates the anniversary of Past Lives, but also the craft of songwriting and the many dynamics of what it means to be in a band. It is something I wish I was able to experience for every record I ever loved and wondered how it came to be.”

It’s a truly special experience that every music lover would enjoy. Read more about L.S. Dunes here.

