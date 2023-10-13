Tejon Street Corner Thieves Share New Single & Video “The End Of Apathy”

Home News Rebecca Pedley October 13th, 2023 - 4:58 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Tejon Street Corner Thieves, the charming outlaw alt-folk collective hailing from Colorado Springs, have uncovered their latest single, “The End of Apathy,” existing on all major digital platforms. Beginning the journey in support of their forthcoming album ‘Juxtaposition,’ set to release on October 27th, 2023 through Liars Club Records, the Corner Thieves are hitting the road for an American tour alongside Amigo The Devil.

The pulse of this song is blissful and encourages a wondrous sense of joy // “Well sing along with me.”// This phrase is repeated in chant throughout the chorus as a reminder to harmonise and immerse into a gratitude for life and all of the wonders it beholds. Happiness is often felt through the collective of community, this song echos such philosophy.

“With a lot going on in the world, I felt I needed to write a song that gave hope. If for no one else, maybe just for me,” said Shawn D’Amario when commenting about the inspiration behind the new single. “This song is about deciding to no longer be caged and broken down by the ones with the money to keep us that way. It’s about deciding to no longer be content with struggling.”

Produced with the expert guidance of acclaimed producer Bill Douglas (known for his work with Veruca Salt and Smashing Pumpkins) at Royal Recordings in Colorado Springs, ‘Juxtaposition’ promises to be a significant addition to Liars Club’s ever-expanding roster. Tejon Street Corner Thieves, the pioneering act signed to Liars Club Records the label co-founded by Amigo the Devil and indie powerhouse Regime Music Group, present a 9-track masterpiece showcasing their remarkable ability to seamlessly blend Americana, Bluegrass, Folk, and Punk into a cohesive and commanding sound.

Tejon Street Corner Thieves live performances are memorable experiences. Fans rejoice in a party-like atmosphere, often shedding shirts, crowd-surfing, and enthusiastically participating in spirited bluegrass mosh pits. The band has secured coveted tour slots alongside powerhouse artists such as The Dead South, Amigo the Devil, Trampled By Turtles, The Infamous Stringdusters, and recently concluded a successful European tour with The Dead South.

Catch the Corner Thieves on the Road:

Oct 13 – Towson, MD – The Recher

Oct 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

Oct 16 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

Oct 17 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

Oct 18 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Oct 20 – Kansas City, MO – Madrid Theatre

Oct 21 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

Oct 22 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

Oct 23 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

Oct 24 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Oct 26 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

Oct 27 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

Oct 28 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

Oct 29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Oct 31 – Ventura, CA – Majestic Ventura Theater

Nov 1 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

Nov 2 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

Nov 6 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Nov 7 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Nov 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex