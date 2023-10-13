Spiritbox Unveil Heavy New Single & Video “Cellar Door”

Home News Rebecca Pedley October 13th, 2023 - 4:24 PM

Spiritbox, have dropped a brand new single, “Cellar Door” today; the most hard-hitting, intense track since the release of smash hit, “Holy Roller” in 2020. The track is taken from their upcoming EP The Fear of Fear, set for release on November 3rd via Rise Records/Pale Chord.

Eternal Blue, the band’s debut album, dropped September of 2021 and was met with critical acclaim, perfect score reviews and features everywhere including Spin, Forbes, Billboard and Alternative Press to multiple front covers including Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Alternative Press, Rock Sound, Distorted Sound, Pollstar and Revolver.

The new single “Cellar Door” touches on themes of terror and horror. It unsettles and unnerves, raw in portrayal of the persistent struggle we face. “My lungs are full of pain of feeling.” A description of the pain felt through recovery and rescue, often only to descent back down to rock bottom again. The metaphor is used to translate becoming more accustomed to pain and the tension of removing walls to become vulnerable because to feel, is essential to the human experience.

Spiritbox have been touring extensively this year, having conquered massive tours in Europe and North America, including their first ever US headline tour which completely sold out. The band recently completed a UK headline run followed by multiple major summer festival shows and are wrapping up the last few shows of their for an extensive run across the US with Shinedown and Papa Roach.

Shinedown +Papa Roach + Spiritbox Tour Dates:

Oct. 13 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 15 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

Oct. 19 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater