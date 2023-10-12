Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Savanna Henderson October 12th, 2023 - 7:27 PM

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, the renowned country blues trio, has sent out an exciting press release announcing their Fall 2023 tour dates. Fans of their high-energy performances and foot-stomping music can now mark their calendars for a memorable musical journey.

This news comes as a delightful surprise to fans eagerly awaiting the chance to experience the band’s electrifying live shows. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band has gained a dedicated following over the years, and the anticipation for their upcoming tour is palpable.

For those who are new to the band, Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band is known for their unique blend of country blues, fingerstyle guitar, and foot percussion, all led by Reverend Peyton himself. Their music is a captivating fusion of tradition and innovation, making their live shows an absolute must-see.

The tour dates, venues, and ticket information can be found on the official Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band website. Additionally, fans can stay updated with the latest news by following the band on their social media platforms.

Make sure to secure your tickets early, as Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band shows tend to sell out quickly. The band’s ability to create an electrifying atmosphere is unmatched, and this tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for music lovers across the country.

For any updates, tour flyers, or additional artwork related to the Fall 2023 tour, please visit the official band website or social media pages.

Stay tuned for in-depth coverage of the tour as it unfolds, and make sure to catch the Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band when they hit a city near you. It’s a musical journey you won’t want to miss!

Below is the full list of Fall 2023 tour dates:

27/10/23 – Nashville, TN – City Concert Hall

29/10/23 – Memphis, TN – Blues Haven

02/11/23 – St. Louis, MO – The Whiskey Barrel

04/11/23 – Tulsa, OK – Red River Music Hall

08/11/23 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note

11/11/23 – Des Moines, IA – Gaslamp

15/11/23 – Lansing, MI – The Loft

18/11/23 – Madison, WI – The Orpheum

22/11/23 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

25/11/23 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room