Dot Allison Shares Stunning New Single & Video “Double Rainbow”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 12th, 2023 - 4:16 PM

Artist Dot Allison has released a new single from her album Consciousology. The tune is an edit of the centerpiece called “Double Rainbow,” which provides a clearer view of the song’s radiant beauty.

“Double Rainbow” was actually the starting point for the album, which was written at the same time as the songs on 2021’s Heart-Shaped Scars.

Allison felt that the composition belonged somewhere else and the concept of Consciousology, which the artist describes as “an imagined voice of a conscious universe expressed through music.”

The plant analogy is a good one because alongside Ride’s Andy Bell on guitar, “Double Rainbow” features the electrical activity of a plant translated into pitch variations.

In the press release Allison discusses the musical arrangement on her latest piece.

“So, in effect, the song has a guest performance from a botanical session player. I placed a Brachyglottis Sunshine on top of the Steinway grand piano at the studio and, using a PlantWave, recorded its ‘voice’ through a Neumann U67. It was pretty endearing and actually really moving to hear this translated into a melody.”