Cherry Glazerr at The Foundry on March 11

American rock band Cherry Glazerr will be touring soon. The Touch of Chaos tour will start in Seattle on February 26, 2024. Of course, the band will stop in Philadelphia with a show at The Foundry on March 11, 2024, with Pittsburgh-based band Ex-Pilots opening.

Formed in 2013, Cherry Glazerr consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Clementine Creevy, drummer Tabor Allen, and bassist Sami Perez. Early projects such as their debut album Haxel Princess categorized the band’s sound as garage rock, however, elements of noise pop and grunge are showcased in recent projects. I Don’t Want You Anymore, was released on September 23, encapsulating both the new and old of the band. The album is seen by both Creevy and listeners as dreamy, edgy, and mature.

It’s expected that the tour’s setlist will consist of mainly songs from this new release. The visuals following the album perfectly match the vibe of the music, making fans all the more impatient for the tour to begin. Grab tickets at LiveNation.

ALL CHERRY GLAZERR 2024 TOUR DATES:

26/02/24 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

27/02/24 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

29/02/24 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

01/03/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

06/03/24 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

08/03/24 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

09/03/24 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

11/03/24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

12/03/24 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

13/03/24 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair