Jessy Lanza Shares New Album “Love Hallucination” Out Now and New “I Hate Myself” Video

Savanna Henderson October 10th, 2023 - 4:04 PM

Canadian electronic-pop sensation Jessy Lanza is back with a mesmerizing new album, “Love Hallucination,” and an evocative music video for the track “I Hate Myself.” Lanza, known for her unique blend of electronic beats and ethereal vocals, continues to captivate listeners with her distinct sound and artistic vision.

“Love Hallucination” is a genre-defying masterpiece that showcases Lanza’s ability to craft immersive sonic landscapes. The album is a journey through love, longing, and self-discovery, with each track offering a glimpse into the artist’s introspective and dreamlike world.

Full Tracklist:

Don’t Leave Me Now Midnight Ontario Limbo Casino Niagara Don’t Cry On My Pillow Big Pink Rose Drive I Hate Myself Gossamer Marathon Double Time

As a special treat for our readers here is the mesmerizing music video for “I Hate Myself”

The video complements the song's introspective and emotive lyrics, drawing viewers into a visually stunning and emotionally charged narrative.



The video complements the song’s introspective and emotive lyrics, drawing viewers into a visually stunning and emotionally charged narrative.

Jessy Lanza’s ability to create an immersive experience with her music is undeniable, and “Love Hallucination” is no exception. With its intricate production and Lanza’s captivating vocals, the album is poised to be a standout release in the world of electronic music.

For more on Jessy Lanza’s “Love Hallucination” album and her latest “I Hate Myself” video, stay tuned to mxdwn.com. Fans and music enthusiasts are encouraged to explore our previous articles on the artist to gain a deeper understanding of her musical journey.