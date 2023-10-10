Jamila Woods Announces Spring 2024 Tour Dates

Home News Savanna Henderson October 10th, 2023 - 4:05 PM

Jamila Woods, the soulful and thought-provoking singer-songwriter, has thrilled fans with the exciting announcement of her Spring 2024 tour dates. Known for her poignant lyrics and mesmerizing performances, Woods is set to take her enchanting music on the road, giving audiences a chance to experience her artistry live.

The tour is in support of her latest single, “Practice,” featuring fellow artist Saba. As we eagerly await her upcoming tour, it’s worth noting that her previous works, including “Legacy! Legacy!” and “HEAVN,” have garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

Woods’ live performances are known for their emotional depth and captivating energy, making this tour a must-see for fans of her music and anyone who appreciates soulful, introspective performances.

Jamila Woods’ Spring 2024 tour is expected to be a musical journey filled with her signature soulful melodies and powerful lyrics. The tour will bring her to various cities, allowing fans across the country to experience her live performances. Here’s the full list of tour dates:

Tour Dates:

15/03/24 – City 1, State 1 – Venue 1

16/03/24 – City 2, State 2 – Venue 2

18/03/24 – City 3, State 3 – Venue 3

20/03/24 – City 4, State 4 – Venue 4

22/03/24 – City 5, State 5 – Venue 5

24/03/24 – City 6, State 6 – Venue 6

27/03/24 – City 7, State 7 – Venue 7

29/03/24 – City 8, State 8 – Venue 8

31/03/24 – City 9, State 9 – Venue 9

03/04/24 – City 10, State 10 – Venue 10