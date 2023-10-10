Coldplay Files £14 Million Lawsuit Against Former Manager

Home News James Reed October 10th, 2023 - 7:01 PM

Coldplay are in a multi-million dollar lawsuit against their former manager, U.K. publication The Times reports. Last August, David Holmes, who managed the band for 22 years, sued Coldplay for £10 million in unpaid commission. The group is now issuing a counter-lawsuit for £14 million in damages.

The British band states that Holmes did not manage the touring budget and allowed their own touring costs to skyrocket exponentially, which included a £7.9 million ($9.7 million) video screen that was too big to be brought on tour as well as 16 bespoke stage pylons totaling £9 million ($11 million).

They also claim that Holmes used his partnership with them to get £24.6 million (or $30 million) in loans from Live Nation. “To the best of [our] knowledge, Mr Holmes used monies obtained by the loan agreements to fund a property development venture in or around Vancouver, Canada,” they wrote in court documents obtained by The Times. “It is to be inferred, that Mr Holmes was only able to acquire loans totaling $30m at a fixed annual interest rate of 2.72% from Live Nation by his position as Coldplay’s manager.”