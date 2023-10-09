Foo Fighters and Shania Twain Team Up to Play “Best Of You” At ALC Fest

Home News Kennedy Huston October 9th, 2023 - 2:32 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Country legend Shanaia Twain joined Foo Fighters on stage for an electrifying performance at the Austin City Limits music festival this past weekend. America’s biggest rock and country stars duetted “Best of Me ” as Foo Fighters second to last song on their set.

Shortly after her set, Twain quickly raced over on her golf cart to join the group in one of their closing songs, according to Stereogum. Suited in metallic silver with long, vibrant red hair, she discreetly welcomed herself on stage as David Grohl began with lead guitar and vocals. The two Headliners rocked out a passionate ballad, delivering the song with meaning and purpose.

Following images of herself with the band, Twain shared on instagram, “This was one off the bucket list for me!” She continues, “Firstly thank you to @foofighters for inviting me on stage – you are all so generous and ridiculously cool. I am a huge rock fan. My first band was a rock band, my first big producer was one of the worlds renowned rock producers, me and my son like to rock out.”