The Wrens’ Charles Bissell Shares Song From New Solo Project “Car Colors”, States “Band Is Over”

Artist Charles Bissell, best known for being the co-frontman of The Wrens’ has released a solo project,” Car Colors.” He has released the single from the upcoming project titled “Old Death.”

While releasing Bissell’s new music, he boldly stated that The Wrens is no more. Surprising and breaking the hearts of Wrens’ fans.

However, in good news, the single is a venture of what’s to come in Bissell’s solo career. According to Pitchfork, “Bissell described “Old Death” as his “life as The Odyssey disguised as a pop album” in press materials.”

In other good news, Pitchfork has also stated that “His former bandmates, who operate without Bissell as Aeon Station, counter that Bissell’s Wrens’ departure “does not mean that the band has broken up”

So, thankfully, both The Wrens and Charles Bissell will have successful careers on their separate adventures.