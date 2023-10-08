OMD Shares Video For Inimitable New Single ‘Veruschka’

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 8th, 2023 - 2:04 PM

Electronic band OMD has shared visuals for their new single “Veruschka.” This single is a part of the band’s upcoming album, Bauhaus Staircase, set to release on October 27th. Giving their fans a taste of what’s to come.

The band thrives in their genre of dance and electronic. The band comprises Andy McCluskey, Paul Humphreys, Martin Cooper, and Stuart Kershaw. They originated in Meols, United Kingdom, in 1978 and have released hits since then. Though members have changed, their sound stays legendary to their following.

The single provides the band with the same somehow futuristic and nostalgic feeling. Especially accompanied by their visuals of a hypothetical futuristic world.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_xUr7LLqok

A press release states, “Bauhaus Staircase sees the band’s most explicitly political record and the crowning achievement of their desire to be both Stockhausen and Abba – born from the impetus to kickstart new explorations during lockdown.”