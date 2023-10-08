Lenka Announces New Album Intraspectral For November 2023 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Champion”

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 8th, 2023 - 4:09 PM

The Australian singer-songwriter Lenka has announced a new album and a new single titled “Champion.” The album is called “Intraspectral” and is slated for a November 17th release. The tracklist is located below.

The artist is best known for her song “The Show” from her debut album. As a singer, she blooms in the genre of Pop. She is also known for her many appearances in Old Navy commercials.

The new single, accompanied by simple yet imaginary visuals, is an easy hit in Lanka’s book. The talent of singer Josh Pyke accompanied her. “Champion” is easy to sing along to and follow the story being told. The song can transport listeners to any rom-com movie.

According to a press release, “When it came time to do a clip for this track, I’m not much of a dancing guy, whereas Lenka’s great at working the camera, and a playful chemistry emerged where I was the straight man to Lenka’ Liberace, although I did manage some shoulder pop flair and hand flinging at the end. It’s worth the wait,” adds Pyke.”

Clearly noting that it was just as fun to make the song as it is to listen. Read more about Lenka here.

Intraspectral Track Listing