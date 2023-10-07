Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Announces New Release Extra Mojo Version for October 2023 Release With Two Unreleased Songs

Home News Caroline Carvalho October 7th, 2023 - 7:17 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers announces new release Extra Mojo Version which is a digital version of their blues album Mojo from 2010. This will also feature two unreleased songs via Warner Records on October 20 on Tom Petty’s birthday.

In order to commemorate the occasion, the first unreleased track, a rendition of Sonny Boy Williamson II’s “Help Me” has been released. Additionally, an accompanying video has been made available, showcasing previously undiscovered footage of Tom Petty and his band performing the song at The Clubhouse.

The album is known to be the band’s most blues-influenced record, boasting a selection of guitar-heavy rock tracks that are cherished by fans worldwide. With the evident blues influence present in Mojo, “Help Me” meshes perfectly with the extended version of the album. Included alongside the track “Help Me” in the Extra Mojo Version is an additional unreleased track named “Mystery of Love”. These rare outtakes will solely be available in the digital and streaming version.

Among the standout tracks of the album are the chart-topper “I Should Have Known It”, a vigorous rock song co-written by Tom Petty and guitarist Mike Campbell that has become a fan favorite in live performances. Also included are the beloved tunes “Good Enough” and the first single from the album, a bluesy track titled “First Flash of Freedom” as well as “Something Good Coming.”

Tom Petty shares about this album, “With this album, I want to show other people what I hear with the band. Mojo is where the band lives when it’s playing for itself.” This vinyl reissue will be released on October 20 and available for pre-order now. This will be available in a limited edition translucent ruby red double vinyl LP pressing and in Dolby Atmos and Spatial formats.They have done a similar release with another album called The Best of Everything back in 2018.

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Extra Mojo Version Track List:

1. Jefferson Jericho Blues

2. First Flash of Freedom

3. Running Man’s Bible

4. The Trip to Pirate’s Cove

5. Candy

6. No Reason to Cry

7. I Should Have Known It

8. U.S. 41

9. Takin’ My Time

10. Let Yourself Go

11. Don’t Pull Me Over

12. Lover’s Touch

13. High in the Morning

14. Something Good Coming

15. Good Enough

16. Help Me

17. Mystery of Love