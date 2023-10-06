Paramore Shares Previously Unreleased Track “Sanity”

Home News Rebecca Pedley October 6th, 2023 - 7:51 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Paramore is a Grammy-Award winning American rock band from Franklin, Tennessee. The singer of the band, Hayley Williams, has since confirmed that the track dates back to Paramore’s ‘After Laughter’ era. “It’s been hanging around for a long time, and so we wanted to finally give it a home.”

“Sanity, why must you make a fool of me // You’ve been a friend to me, now I think we’re enemies, yeah, yeah // If I fall on my knees, I hear you laughing // If I call on your name, you don’t come.” The song inspires lucid dream, one of which is of hopeful despair. It defines a knowingness of fate that coexists hand – in – hand with naïve innocence, it resonates a youthful, innocuous vulnerability.

The rhythm of this song dances within itself; it spins, sways and circles. Feeling light, informal and earthy. Paramore shows us, once again, the brilliance held in captivating moment and movement through song.

Clarifying how the song came about in the 2018 Paper article, Wiliams said: “Taylor York and I were supposed to start writing for what would be our fifth album and I remember for the first time in a long time, I actually had an idea I wanted to send him. I almost cried when I found the lyrics in my phone the other day.”

She continued: “We never finished it, but that little verse was the first hint my subconscious gave me that I wasn’t okay. I wouldn’t get any others until after the piano fell, right on top of me.”

It has been confirmed that next year, Paramore will head to the UK and Europe to support Taylor Swift on her huge ‘Eras Tour!’