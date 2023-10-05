Yoshiki Announces Fall 2023 Classical 10th Anniversary World Tour Dates

Home News James Reed October 5th, 2023 - 4:15 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Yoshiki became the first Japanese artist to be immortalized by the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The composer, pianist, drummer, and leader of rock bands X Japan and The Last Rockstars, will be joined by special guests Ellie Goulding and St. Vincent for his classical concert at Royal Albert Hall on October 13th.

Leading streaming platform On Air will present a global live concert stream of the “REQUIEM” tour’s London performance. Fans worldwide (excluding Japan) can enjoy the show on repeat via the On Air website, mobile and TV apps for up to two years.

Tickets are available now on the On Air website. PRESS HERE to purchase and for more information.

“Yoshiki’s long career is a testament to his incredible talent,” said On Air CEO Jakub Krampl. “His unique blend of genres and multi-instrument set-up has kept music fans coming back for more for so long and YOSHIKI Classical was a high point in this incredible journey. The upcoming shows are a fitting celebration of all YOSHIKI’s music, not just YOSHIKI Classical and we can’t wait share it with the On Air community.”

Fans in Japan can view the concert event on WOWOW, Japan’s #1 event live stream service.

Yoshiki Classical 10th Anniversary World Tour with Orchestra 2023 “Requiem” includes headline shows at Tokyo Garden Theater (Tokyo), Royal Albert Hall (London), Dolby Theater (L.A.), and Carnegie Hall (New York). This tour will be the first time a Japanese artist has performed all these historic venues. The concerts will celebrate the tenth anniversary of his Yoshiki classical album which reached #1 on iTunes Classical charts in 10 countries.

Yoshiki Classical at Royal Albert Hall – Friday, October 13 Information and venue tickets: here

“REQUIEM” Tour – Teaser

YOSHIKI Classical 10th Anniversary World Tour with Orchestra 2023 “REQUIEM” Dates:

Tokyo Garden Theater – October 7-9

Royal Albert Hall (London) – October 13

Dolby Theatre (Los Angeles) – October 20

Carnegie Hall (New York) – October 28

Tour information: here