“Rossetta Stoned” Played by Tool for the First Time Since 2009

Tool perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 October, 2019.

Tool concertgoers were in for a treat at their recent Colorado show. The band played “Rosetta Stoned” in its entirety at last night’s show (October 3) that took place in Loveland, Colorado. It marks the band’s first time performing the track since 2009. While there is not any video footage as the band requested to not have phones at the show, the audio of the show is available to listen to below. Fans on Reddit who were at the show have also confirmed the exciting news.

“[Maynard James Keenan] had the lyrics in front of him, grabbing to change the page at the end, just threw them in the air as he fucking killed it,” a fan commented on Reddit.

The show was the first of their previously announced fall North American tour. The band is set to play Sacaramento’s Aftershock Festival as well as the inaugural Power Trip Festival in Indio, CA this weekend. The lineup features Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Judas Priest and Metallica. Other headlining show stops include Portland, Vancouver, Boston and Philadelphia. It concludes with a two-night stint in Toronto, ON on November 21 and 22. Tickets are on sale now for all shows.