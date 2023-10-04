M. Ward Shares Animated New Video for “Engine 5” feat. First Aid Kit

Home News Kennedy Huston October 4th, 2023 - 6:28 PM

Singer-songwriter M. Ward takes on a unique theme for his newly released music video for “Engine 5” (feat. First Aid Kit). The video, directed and animated by Amber McCall, displays 90s Nintendo-inspired animations and emanates whimsicality and nostalgia. This is Ward’s first music video in three years and is a product following his new album titled Supernatural Thing.

McCall is an artist located in Los Angeles, California who typically focuses on illustrations and 2D animation. Her artistic aesthetic revolves around 80s analogue cartoons with inspiration stemming from her childhood. Her aesthetic is carried over into Ward’s music video, creating unorthodox, yet vibrantly attractive, visuals.

Supernatural Thing features various guest artists such as Shovels & Rope, Scott McMicken, Neko Case, Jim James, in addition to First Aid Kit. The album also includes a rendition of “Story of an Artist” by Daniel Johnston and a cover of David Bowie’s “I Can’t Give Everything Away” in which Ward instrumentally mends to his own artistic style.

Ward expresses, “Bowie and Johnson are constant sources of inspiration for me, have been for I don’t know how many years.”

Ward recently played various shows throughout the West Coast and performed a sold show at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. He is soon to set out on a European tour starting October 17 which will be shortly followed by an East Coast tour before ending the year in Australia.

Check to see if Ward is playing near you: