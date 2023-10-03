The Gaslight Anthem Shares Vivid New Single “Autumn”

Home News James Reed October 3rd, 2023 - 6:24 PM

The Gaslight Anthem released their latest single, “Autumn”. The song combines a contemplative with deeply felt meditation, set against a backdrop of harmonies and oceanic guitar work. “Autumn” showcases The Gaslight Anthem’s first new album together in almost a decade, HISTORY BOOKS, arriving Friday, October 27 on their own Rich Mahogany Recordings label via Thirty Tigers. Pre-orders are available now.

“I wrote this song on a beautiful fall day, looking out the window and thinking, ‘How many days like this do we get to see?’” says The Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon. “So much of life is just trying to get by, but every now and then you have those moments where you can really feel grateful for the small things.”

“Autumn” begins with a guitar that soon becomes accompanied by drums and other instruments. The song talks about mental clutter and wishing it could be easier “There’s too much traffic In my head, babe I wish that I was on a freeway Just flying along But all my feelings They kinda seemed so out to get me I always felt like it’s a strange thing Just being alive”. The song sings about our current season. “’No more Spring into Summertime So can I hold you underneath October? Black jeans in Autumn, leaves falling down”.

Instrumental for ten seconds. The Gaslight Anthem sings about what could have been and how they wish they could have changed parts of their lives. “I hate the way that time goes Crashing over like a steamroller I wish I could do my life over I’d be young better now”. Because of how fast time flies, we have a tendency to not live in the moment. “But right now we’re angels in the muddy water

Black jeans in Autumn, leaves falling down”. This theme goes on for the rest of the song. “And I know love goes longer than this lifetime And I know time goes faster than my mind So if you wanna find me, I’ll be down the shoreline Black jeans in Autumn, sun going down”.