Suge Knight Refuses to Testify In the Trail of the Murder of Tupac Shakur

Photo by AV Concepts

Suge Knight won’t testify against Duane “Keefe D” Davis in the Tupac Shakur murder case, despite driving the car where the late rapper was fatally shot.

The Death Row Records co-founder responded to the recent arrest in an interview with TMZ from California state prison, saying he wouldn’t stand if called upon to testify. In addition, Knight said the shooter was not Davis’ nephew, the late Orlando Anderson — against popular belief.

After expressing his “surprise” that Davis was arrested and charged with murder, Knight revealed that they had a childhood history. “Me and Keefe D played on the same Pop Warner football team,” he said. “And whatever circumstances — if he had an involvement with anything, if he didn’t have an involvement with anything, I wouldn’t wish somebody going to prison on my worst enemy.”

When asked directly if he would consider testifying, Knight responded. “I wouldn’t be. Well, number one, I’m not gonna get on the stand and testify on somebody for what? … I wouldn’t go, I wouldn’t testify. None of that shit.”

Knight also said Anderson was not the shooter, while refusing to get into specifics. “There were only two people in the car; ‘Pac’s not gonna tell the story, I ain’t gonna tell the story,” Knight said. “But I can tell you this: I never had nothing bad to say about Orlando because… he wasn’t the shooter… It wasn’t Anderson, so that’s all I got to say about that part.”

Davis, a former member of the Compton Crips, admitted to being in the Cadillac with Anderson that pulled up to Shakur and Knight’s BMW in his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend. As reported by 8 News Now, a witness testified it was actually another man named Deandre Smith who shot Tupac. Smith, now deceased, was allegedly in the backseat of the car from which the shots were fired.

In a news conference, Las Vegas Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo described Davis as the “on-ground, on-site commander” who “ordered the death” of Shakur after Davis was arrested on Friday, September 29th. The shooting was allegedly “retribution” against Shakur after the artist and his escorts attacked Anderson in the lobby of the MGM Grand on September 7th, 1996 over allegations that Anderson had stolen a Death Row affiliate’s chain.

Hours later, Shakur was shot four times and Knight was struck in the head by a bullet shell in a drive-by shooting, Six days later, Shakur died at 25 in the hospital from internal bleeding.

Back in 2017, Knight claimed that he was actually the intended target of the shooting, which was allegedly arranged by his ex-wife and Reggie Wright Jr. to gain control over Death Row. Knight is currently serving his own 28-year prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter.