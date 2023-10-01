Nirvana Shares Two Unreleased Live Tracks With “In Utero” 30th Anniversary Box

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool October 1st, 2023 - 2:32 PM

Recently, Nirvana shared two previously unreleased live tracks with their 30th Anniversary Box In Utero. The 1993 album is getting reissued with previously unreleased material on October 27th and on September 29th two previously unreleased live renditions of “Pennyroyal Tea” and “Scentless Apprentice” were shared.

Brooklyn Vegan states, “In addition to the original album remastered, the box includes bonus tracks, B-sides, live recordings from Rome, Springfield, and New York, and two full concerts: one from LA on December 30, 1993 and the band’s final Seattle performance, which took place on January 7, 1994 at Seattle Center Arena. Today, they’ve shared “Pennyroyal Tea” from the former and “Scentless Apprentice” from the latter, and both tracks remind you how much of a force this band was on stage. The live material was reconstructed from stereo soundboard tapes by Jack Endino, and the album and bonus tracks/B-sides were remastered from the original analog master stereo tapes by Bob Weston, who assisted Steve Albini during the original sessions.”… “The box also includes ‘an Angel-on-acrylic panel; 48-pg book with unreleased photos; new 20-pg fanzine; LA gig poster litho; 2 ticket stubs; replicas of the promo Angel mobile, 3 gig flyers, all-access tour laminate & 4 backstage passes.’”

These new songs are absolutely amazing and the 30th anniversary box set is going to be a great release! Check out these two new songs and stay updated on the release of this box set! You won’t want to miss it.

