Oneohtrix Point Never Announces Winter 2024 “Again” Tour Dates

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 30th, 2023 - 12:19 PM

Recently Oneohtrix Point Never announced their tour dates for the winter of 2024. The tour called, “Again,” won’t be one to miss. Check out all the dates and locations below!

A press release states, “The eagerly anticipated live interpretation of Again promises to turn the concept of an OPN performance on its head once more with the acclaimed multi-disciplinary artist, Freeka Tet on board as a creative director for the show.”

The same press release later stated, “The Again live show will start at the EX Theatre in Tokyo and play Osaka and Seoul before heading over to Europe, starting in Berlin, then the UK to play Manchester’s brutalist New Century Hall, London’s Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Centre and Paris’ acclaimed La Cent Quatre before returning to the US. The New York performance, his first home appearance in over five years, will be at the newly refurbished, iconic Paramount Theatre in Brooklyn. For those who would like to catch Oneohtrix Point Never sooner, he will also be headlining the Levitation festival in Austin, Texas on October 26th this year.”

With dates in Japan, South Korea, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, this show will surely come to a place near you make sure to check out what dates you’re available for the show as this will be a great one! Relatively short and to the point this show only has eight dates but that means those eight shows will all be ones to remember.

February 28 – EXTheatre – Tokyo, Japan

February 29 – Quattro – Osaka, Japan

March 2 – Musinsa Garage – Seoul, South Korea

March 21 – Theater Des Westens – Berlin, Germany

April 4 – New Century Hall – Manchester, UK

April 5 – Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall – London, UK

April 9 – Cent Quatre – Paris, France