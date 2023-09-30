Lil Yatchy And J. Cole Share Mellow New Video For “The Secret Recipe”

Home News Nyah Hamilton September 30th, 2023 - 3:09 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rivzi

Lil Yatchy and J. Cole, two prominent rap artists in their genre, have released a collaboration single titled “The Secret Recipe.” With the single release, they made a video featured here.

Lil Yatchy is a multifaceted artist. He has acted in How High Two and writes all of his songs. J. Cole is a successful rapper and record producer who made his name on his debut album, “The Come Up.”

The video can be seen as very retro since it was filmed in a more petite frame than other music videos today. The beginning of the video was brought in by Lil Yatchy rapping. His lyrics, as usual, tell a story. J. Cole’s part adds to the report, allowing both artists to make a cohesive story.

According to Pitchfork, the duo had some perceived beef, but Lil Yatchy cleared it up, “I honestly can’t explain it. I don’t know why. Back in the day, I was heavy on saying, ‘Fuck J. Cole.’ I don’t know why. His music is so lyrical—let me clear this up. I fuck with J. Cole as a person. I don’t listen to J. Cole. But I have nothing against J. Cole. I was young, and I was just talking shit, trolling. I never thought I was gonna be a rapper.”

Their fans can see these two artists get along and make amazing lyrical music when they work together.