L. S. Dunes Shares Exciting New Single “Old Wounds”

Rebecca Pedley September 29th, 2023 - 8:13 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

L.S Dunes has released an eerie new single and music video “Old Wounds.” Marvelling as of one of the most captivating rock bands of the 21st Century, L.S. DUNES newest song is more than one could have forestalled.

The single echoes, continual corroded visuals and sound, which artistically repel refinement. “Old Wounds” sits on the edge of disturbance. It seeks to forefront the grievances of human existence without the desire to romanticize nor flower the grim reality of deep sadness: ‘We’re all unsure, and we‘ll fight the weight / The wind will push us back and forth for hours / How it was to watch you disappear before our very eyes / No explanation could make sense of it.’

The single moves out of reality into a nightmare, but dreamland state of existence. The lyrics spin and morph into a nauseating rhetoric. L.S Dunes create a somber mood of conscious listening, as though given permission to sit quietly within the vulnerable mind of an other. Experiencing the planar tonality of this melody is both regenerative and introspective.

Pierce the Veil’s 2023 US Tour Dates with L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys:

11/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live

11/05 – Fresno, CA @ Fresno Convention Center

11/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

11/08 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

11/10 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee

11/11 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

11/12 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

11/14 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

11/15 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

11/17 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

11/18 – Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena

11/19 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

11/21 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/25 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

11/26 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

11/28 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

11/30 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

12/02 – Des Moines, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

12/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

12/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

12/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

12/08 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena