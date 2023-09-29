Fletcher Postpones UK, Europe and Australia Tours Due to Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Home News Savanna Henderson September 29th, 2023 - 10:20 AM

In a surprising turn of events, pop sensation Fletcher has postponed her highly anticipated tours across the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia due to a recent Lyme disease diagnosis. This unforeseen setback has left fans disappointed but understanding of the artist’s need to focus on her health.

Fletcher, known for her chart-topping hits and captivating live performances, had initially planned to kick off her international tour in the coming weeks. However, in an Instagram post that concerned her fans, she revealed that her health had taken a hit.

“I’m heartbroken to announce that I’ve been diagnosed with Lyme disease,” Fletcher shared on her social media accounts. “It’s been a tough journey, but I must prioritize my health and recovery right now.”

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection primarily transmitted through the bite of infected ticks. It can cause many symptoms, including fatigue, joint pain, fever, and neurological issues. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential to effectively manage the disease.

Fans and followers of Fletcher flooded her comments with messages of support and well wishes, emphasizing the importance of her health above all else.

Regarding her diagnosis, Fletcher has postponed her UK, Europe, and Australia tours until further notice. This decision was not made lightly, as she understands the excitement and anticipation surrounding her live shows.

Fletcher’s management team, in a statement, expressed their commitment to rescheduling the tour dates as soon as Fletcher is back to full health. They assured fans that all tickets would be honored for the rescheduled shows, and refunds would be available for those unable to attend the new dates.

For those interested in more details about Fletcher’s battle with Lyme disease and updates on the rescheduled tour dates, you can read the full article on NME.

This unfortunate turn of events adds a challenging chapter to Fletcher’s career, but her fans and the music industry are united in wishing her a swift and complete recovery.